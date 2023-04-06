CNN’s John King Sheepishly Announces an ‘Egg-sclusive’ Report — That the White House Got a New Easter Bunny Costume

CNN anchor John King had an exclusive — no, wait, make that an “egg-sclusive” — report Thursday afternoon about an upgrade to the White House’s Easter celebrations — a brand-new Easter Bunny costume.

After wrapping a report about the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, the Inside Politics with John King anchor closed his show with the Easter update.

“And now to a CNN — forgive me, but it’s good — egg-sclusive,” said King with a chuckle. “The White House says it’s getting a new bunny costume for the White House Easter Egg Roll. Apparently, they’ve been using a loaner all these years.”

King showed a photo of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s memorable turn wearing the bunny costume for a past egg roll event during President George W. Bush’s administration, and reported that the new bunny costume would debut Monday, a “custom bunny suit” that had been donated by the White House Historical Association.

The White House Easter Egg Roll has been a tradition since the 1870s, and this year’s theme is “EGGucation,” according to First Lady Jill Biden’s office.

