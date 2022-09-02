CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Biden Speech ‘Very Political’ and His ‘Most Forceful’ to Date: A ‘Full Frontal Attack’

CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins said President Joe Biden’s anti-MAGA speech was the most “political” and “forceful” he’s given as president.

During Biden’s speech on Thursday night, the president went after the MAGA base of the GOP.

“We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” he said during his speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Biden remarked that “the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country. These are hard things. But I’m an American president, not a president of red America or blue America, but of all America.”

Following the speech, appearing on Anderson Cooper 360, Collins called it “very political.”

“I think with the exception of the speech that he gave on the anniversary of Jan. 6 at the Capitol, this might be the most political, most forceful speech in that sense that he has given since taking office,” she said.

Collins called the speech “a bit of a surprise” considering Biden mainly avoided calling out Trump by name last year, his first as president.

“A very political speech by President Biden as this basically full-frontal attack on what the White House has branded MAGA Republicans,” she said.

Watch above via CNN.

