CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Republicans Skipping House Vote Due to Pandemic But Still Attending ‘Very Crowded’ CPAC Instead

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins called out a group of Republican members of Congress who have claimed they cannot attend a vote on the Covid-19 relief bill due to the coronavirus pandemic, but their names are on the list of speakers for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) taking place in Orlando, Florida this week.

CBS News had the full list of Republican truants who filed a form with the House Clerk requesting that another member be permitted to cast a proxy vote for them, stating “I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.”

The thirteen Representatives are Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

“We’re now learning that several Republicans in the House, mainly ones that are allies of former President Donald Trump, aren’t going to be there to vote,” Collins told anchor Jake Tapper. “Because instead, they’re in Orlando at CPAC.”

“They are going to be missing these votes,” Collins continued. “So they’ll be voting by proxy, Jake. But in order to do that, you have to sign a letter with the House Clerk, allowing another lawmaker to vote in your direction at your behalf, but in order to sign that letter, you have to say ‘I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.’ But, Jake, they are at a very crowded conference in Orlando, Florida.”

“Yeah. So — they’re lying,” replied Tapper.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) introduced the proxy voting procedure to allow members to avoid unnecessary travel and exposure during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, two Florida Democrats were criticized by Republicans for filing the proxy vote form so they could attend a SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida: Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL).

