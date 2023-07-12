CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Cuts Mike Pence Off To Push Him On Trump Delaying Criminal Trial

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins cut off Mike Pence’s answer to press him on the subject of whether it would be fair to voters to make them wait until after the 2024 election for Donald Trump’s criminal trial to take place.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins interviewed Pence, and the subject of his former running mate came up a fair amount, obviously.

As the interview was wrapping, Collins asked Pence whether it would be fair to American voters to postpone proceedings “indefinitely until after the 2024 election,” as Trump’s team is trying to do.

“Do you think it’s fair for voters to go to the ballot box and cast their votes without that case having gone to trial as far away as that is?” she asked.

Pence dithered, saying he’s no longer Trump’s VP and is not an attorney for the ex-president, saying he couldn’t “really comment on on the merits of the motion that they filed.”

Collins cut him off in that answer and pointed out: “But you can comment on whether or not it’s fair for voters to have to make a judgment before they, if they have to wait and they purposely try to delay it until after the 2024 election.”

His second response was also neither illuminating nor direct.

COLLINS: One last question on the classified documents case. You have often said when talk, when asked about the indictment, that you find it troubling, but wait and let Trump go to trial and present his case. He is now asking to postpone that indefinitely until after the 2024 election. Do you think it’s fair for voters to go to the ballot box and cast their votes without that case having gone to trial as far away as that is? PENCE: Well, you know, I was his vice president for four years, and I’m not anymore, Kaitlan. And I’m also not his lawyer. So, I really, I can’t really comment on on the merits of the motion that they filed that’s being discussed today. I have said, look, I looked over the indictment… COLLINS: But you can comment on whether or not it’s fair for voters to have to make a judgment before they, if they have to wait and they purposely try to delay it until after the 2024 election. PENCE: Well, look, look, everyone’s innocent until proven guilty. And the president is entitled to his day in court, he’s entitled to a full representation, and to offer the motions by his counsel that he would offer. I want to– as I’ve said before, the allegations in that indictment are serious, I don’t ever want to diminish the seriousness of handling the classified materials of this country. But at the end of the day, I want to let that process work. Let the president have his day in court, make his defense. And I’ll trust, I’ll trust the court and the judges to make the right call on when and where that happens.

Watch the clip above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

