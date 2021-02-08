CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Presses Jen Psaki on Biden’s Silence Ahead of Senate Trial: Doesn’t He Think Trump Should Be ‘Barred’ From Holding Office?

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins questioned White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden’s silence ahead of Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, asking if Biden thinks the former president should be banned from holding office again.

“On impeachment, the president and the White House hasn’t said either way if he believes that President Trump should be convicted by the Senate in this trial, but if he doesn’t believe that he should get access to intelligence briefings, why can’t he say whether or not he could be convicted by the Senate?”

Psaki responded by pointing out that Biden is no longer in the Senate but now the president, adding that his focus is now getting relief to Americans amid the ongoing pandemic.

“That’s exactly what he’s conveyed publicly, of course, and privately as well, and he’ll leave it to his former colleagues in the Senate or members of the senate to determine the path forward,” she continued.

“But doesn’t he think if he believes his behavior is too erratic to get access to intelligence, then doesn’t he believe he should be barred from holding office again?” Collins followed up.

The press secretary noted that Biden ran against Trump because he didn’t find him fit to hold office, adding that “Trump is no longer the President of the United States.”

“So I think his views of the former president are pretty clear, but he’s going to leave it to the Senate to see these impeachment proceedings through,” Psaki added.

Watch above, via CNN.

