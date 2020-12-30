CNN’s White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported on Wednesday night that President Donald Trump, according to aides familiar with the matter, will leave his Mar-a-Lago Club on Thursday morning ahead of any New Year’s Eve celebrations to head back to the White House in Washington, D.C.

“This is really unusual. The president typically spends New Year’s Eve here, because he has that party at Mar-a-Lago every year,” Collins stated. “A lot of guests come in town, they did this year, and they were told the president was going to be there. But now we have learned the president is actually going to be leaving Florida earlier than he was slated to do so.”

“But now he will be leaving here tomorrow morning to go back to Washington and aides aren’t sure what the president is going back for,” Collins reported.

President Trump is skipping his New Year’s Eve party, an unusual move that surprised guests who were told he’d be there. Instead he’s heading back to Washington early. W/ @Kevinliptakcnn https://t.co/3bBhYOjUOw — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 31, 2020

