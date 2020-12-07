CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Monday that people around President Donald Trump and his legal team see the writing on the wall and know that their election fight is coming to a close.

The Trump legal team has been hit with loss after loss in courts, including from judges appointed by President Donald Trump, and it’s very close now to what’s known as the safe harbor deadline on December 8th before the final vote from electors on the 14th.

Collins joined Jake Tapper Monday and said the Trump campaign may publicly deny that their efforts are winding down, “if you look at what’s happening and you’re talking to sources, as I’ve done, that are around the campaign and around the president’s legal team, they see that this is coming to an end, that they are reaching the end of the road here.”

Collins pointed to the 40+ court losses from the Trump legal team and his allies, and they “ave a few deadlines coming up that they don’t believe are going to work in their favor.”

“So putting that all together, they get the sense that their legal efforts, their attempts to maybe not even overturn the results of this election, just to delay Joe Biden’s win, are coming to an end,” she said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

