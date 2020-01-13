CNN’s Keilar Grills Biden Foreign Policy Advisor: Why Does He Keep ‘Misrepresenting’ His Iraq War Record?

Former Obama administration official and current Joe Biden foreign policy advisor Tony Blinken spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar today and faced a grilling over his candidate’s infamous Iraq vote.

Biden has faced criticism, particularly from Bernie Sanders, over his vote in favor of the Iraq War. Over the weekend, John Kerry accused Sanders of “distorting” Biden’s record as he defended the former veep on this issue.

Keilar asked Blinken today, “Why does he keep misrepresenting where he was on the Iraq War?”

Blinken said Biden isn’t misrepresenting anything.

Keilar jumped in and said, “How is that possible? ‘He was against the Iraq War from the start.’ And this is something he said in September, and even you personally had to say that he misspoke. And then he says this a couple times more recently while campaigning. How is that not misrepresenting?”

“When Joe Biden and many other senators voted for the authorization to use military force, that was a vote for tough diplomacy not to go to war,” Blinken responded, saying Biden regrets giving Bush that authorization in the first place.

“How is he not misrepresenting his view, if he’s saying, basically, it was from the beginning, it was from the start? Because it wasn’t,” Keilar said. “He voted in a way that allowed President Bush to proceed that way. He ceded that judgment to the president.”

