Michael Bloomberg campaign spokeswoman Sabrina Singh was extensively grilled by CNN’s Brianna Keilar over her boss’ use of NDAs and his treatment of women in his businesses.

Even though Bloomberg has announced that he will release 3 former employees from their NDAs should they make the request, the former New York City mayor continues to draw flak for using NDAs to settle with women who raised complaints about offensive comments they received at his company. The controversy drew new headlines on Tuesday when Diana Taylor, Bloomberg’s longtime domestic partner, dismissed the public outrage by saying “it was a bro culture” back then, and “it was 30 years ago. Get over it.”

When Singh was asked about Taylor on CNN, she distanced herself from the latter’s comments and said Taylor “was speaking more for herself.”

“This is someone that is watching her partner be attacked on the stage,” Singh continued. “We have to remember that Mike is the president of a company with over 20,000 employees, and I can only speak for myself here being at the Bloomberg campaign…I think we have to remember some of the context here: that there were these NDAs that Mike was part of, but we are allowing the women to come out, we are allowing them to speak.”

“Not all of them,” Keilar interjected.

“Well the ones against Mike, yes. We are,” Singh continued.

Keilar continued by pressing Singh on how critics argue that Bloomberg allowed for a hostile work environment at his business, which still reflects badly on him. Singh retorted that Bloomberg’s company will allow women to speak out against harassment “going forward,” so Keilar also asked her “why can you not do it retroactively? I don’t understand how you’re making the distinction those are still legal agreements, but if you have current ones, somehow they are not bound by the same standards.”

Watch above, via CNN.

