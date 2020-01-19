CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Jeffrey Toobin hit Alan Dershowitz with multiple fence-busters in order to make him define his exact role on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense.

Ever since Dershowitz was announced as part of Trump’s Senate defense counsel, he has pushed back on the notion that he’s a full-blown member, even though the Harvard Law emeritus has been scrutinized for pushing the semantics of who’s he’s working with and what side he’s on. When Keilar asked him to explain his role on Sunday, Dershowitz said he was “both” a member of the legal team and an advocate against impeachment.

“How can you be both?” Keilar asked. Toobin followed up by saying Dershowitz is “trying to elevate [himself] beyond being a lawyer as sort of the neutral expert” when he’s actually “a lawyer representing a client.”

“I am just a lawyer and I have done this a dozen times. I’ve been of counsel in many cases solely on the Constitutional issue,” Dershowitz retorted. “I am not involved in the day-to-day issues.”

Keilar eventually got to the root of the matter by asking Dershowitz “who hired you?”

Dershowitz’s answer:

“I was asked by the president’s defense team to become of counsel on the specific issue of the criteria – the Constitutional criteria – for impeachment. That’s a very important issue, and I will be making that argument as an advocate, not an expert witness. I am advocating against impeachment of this president based on the constitutional criteria.”

The conversation continued with Dershowitz outlining his argument against Trump’s impeachment, but when Keilar moved to put his position into layman’s terms with football, he conceded that “I’m the kicker and I can kick the field goal that wins the game.”

Watch above, via CNN

