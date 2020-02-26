CNN political analyst and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers rejected “crazy” claims that President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are similar, Wednesday, by pointing out that Sanders doesn’t “attack war heroes,” “troll people on Twitter every single day,” or make misogynistic and “racist attacks.”

In response to claims that Sanders and Trump are two sides of the same coin, Powers said, “Well first of all, that’s kind of crazy… The idea that Bernie Sanders is some mirror image of Donald Trump in terms of his lack of civility.”

“I mean, does Bernie Sanders attack war heroes? Does Bernie Sanders attack the parents of war heroes? Does Bernie Sanders troll people on Twitter every single day and make misogynist attacks on people, racist attacks?” she questioned, adding, “It’s ridiculous and we need to put this aside.”

“Now I take the point that Bernie isn’t a big teddy bear and isn’t necessarily the type of person who’s trying to heal the country, but I don’t think you can say they’re the same people,” Powers continued. “I’ve had this conversation with some Republicans who were NeverTrump’ers, and they say, ‘Give me Mike Bloomberg, Biden, give me Klobuchar, give me any of them and I will vote for them. I will not vote for Warren or Sanders,’ and I say, ‘Wait, stand back. You’re voting in Florida. It’s a tight race. You know your vote could potentially put Trump back in office. What do you do?’ When you back people into a corner like that, they tend to think about it differently.”

“I think people are basically going to have to accept it’s not Bernie Sanders versus your dream candidate,” she concluded. “It’s Bernie Sanders versus the other people that are running who are all have deep flaws and may not beat Trump.”

Washington Post political columnist Dana Milbank agreed with Powers that “there’s no comparison between the two men.”

“But in terms of strategy, in terms of appealing to the base, that is where they’re similar, and I think the Democrats may be at a point as soon as next week where it’s going to be Bernie Sanders or nobody,” he claimed.

“If you get to a point where Bernie Sanders has enough delegates, enough of the electorate, if he isn’t the nominee his supporters turn away from whoever’s the Democratic nominee,” Milbank explained. “On the other hand, there are vanishingly few people like Al Cardenas who are for other candidates but who won’t go for Sanders over Trump.”

