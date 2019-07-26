Congressman Steve Cohen (D- TN) appeared on CNN tonight to talk about the “duty” of the Congress to pursue the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

At one point, Anderson Cooper brought on USA Today columnist and CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers, who posed a question about the potential backlash for Democrats:

“You keep saying there is a duty to impeach, but does that mean you impeach even if it harms the Democrats, even if it would potentially reelect the president? It sounds like you’re saying that you’re willing to live with that. That even if you believed it would help him get reelected, that you feel this is the duty of the Democrats. Am I hearing that correctly?”

Cohen again said it’s the duty of Congress to act in response to what Trump has done, before arguing, “I don’t think it will hurt the Democrats.”

He argued that once everything comes out, the American people “will see that this president is lawless and they will support people that are in favor of his impeachment and be against people that aren’t.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com