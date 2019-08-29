CNN legal analyst Laura Coates observed that the Inspector General’s report on James Comey was “almost like poetic justice” for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“And of course it’s kind of ironic with the Clinton press conference,” Coates said. “What did he do? He essentially tarred and feathered her in the public square about being extremely reckless. And then, they said we’re not going to actually prosecute this person. It’s almost like poetic justice at play here for James Comey.”

On CNN Right Now with Brianna Keilar Thursday, Coates threw cold water on Comey’s claim that he was exonerated by the report that found he mishandled classified information, though the Department of Justice declined to prosecute him.

“I wouldn’t be quite as smug as he is,” Coates said. “There still was a very damning report by the I.G. that said, look you had an obligation to relinquish any files that you had. They actually had somebody come over to his home and say anything you got you want to hand over to us? He didn’t hand it over.”

Columnist A.B. Stoddard agreed with Coates, saying “I think it’s one of those days where there’s something for everyone on two sides of the political battle, but I don’t think that James Comey should feel great.”

Watch above, via CNN.

