CNN’s Manu Raju Hallway Ambushes Democrats To Ask About ‘Bleak’ Biden Poll Numbers

After CNN’s new political poll on Thursday showed “alarming” results for President Joe Biden in 2024, CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju spoke with “over a dozen” Senate Democrats on the poor result and whether it might even mean a serious primary or third-party challenge for the incumbent party leader.

CNN’s poll out this week showed Biden falling behind or running neck-and-neck with multiple potential GOP opponents, and his approval ratings down to the levels of Donald Trump and Jimmy Carter before each failed to be reelected.

After the numbers dropped, Raju spoke with multiple Senate Democrats in the familiar hallway interview style he has perfected for the network. Among the Democrats interviewed were Senators Elizabeth Warren, Jon Tester, Joe Manchin, and Richard Blumenthal.

Not all of those interviews made it to air over the last day, and not all the clips in the collection above were during the same hour on CNN, but they showed, as anchor Erin Burnett said plainly on Thursday night, that many of them are admitting “there is a problem.”

Joe Manchin: “I think the people have basically spoken, they’re not happy with the two choices — and only choices.”

Blumenthal says Biden should be “more aggressive” in touting record

Tester says D don’t do a “good enough” job messaging

Warren says Trump will energize D voters pic.twitter.com/pIOxq1szy2 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 7, 2023

Watch the clips above, via CNN.

