CNN’s Miguel Marquez Details Crew Being Confronted by Minnesota Protesters: ‘A Lot of People Are Very Angry’

CNN’s Miguel Marquez addressed how he and his crew wound up getting confronted by protesters amid protests over the shooting of Daunte Wright.

Brian Stelter hosted Marquez and Sara Sidner on Sunday for a Reliable Sources conversation on the media getting swept up by the escalating situation in Minnesota. As Sidner reflected on her own experience amid the heated protests, Stelter asked Marquez about what he saw when CNN producer Carolyn Sung was forcefully arrested, in addition to the incident where a CNN crew member was hit with a water bottle thrown by protesters.

After Stelter dismissed the “ridiculous” notion that CNN tried to cover up the incident, Marquez outlined the movements of his team that day before they were confronted by protesters “trying to shout us down.”

“They wanted us to move to a place where we couldn’t see the protesters that were taunting the police, and that’s when this water bottle gets thrown at one of our guys,” Marquez said. “He stumbled back, tripped over a curb, but it heightened everything. We started to figure out how to make an exit because it was just getting too intense there, but we didn’t want to look like we were running. That is when somebody hit me with a water bottle and then we started moving toward our cars.”

Marquez said the protesters “continued to pelt us with whatever they could find” as his crew was taking off, but added, “I cannot blame them for being angry.”

“A lot of people are very angry, suspicious of the press, the corporate media, all of those things come into it at these places,” Marquez said. “It is just one of those situations where it was intense. There were people who were angry at everything and everybody, and we happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]