“607,771 Americans have died of the coronavirus. More than 99% of the people dying from Covid right now are unvaccinated.”

CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keillar returned to the sobering reality of the ongoing issue of the Covid-19 pandemic during a stunning New Day segment which featured several segments from Fox News and other conservative media outlets with a similar apparent purpose: undermine the viewer’s belief in the efficacy of Covid vaccinations, or encourage fear that the government is using vaccination outreach to get your guns and bibles.

Really.

For anyone paying attention to the current public health risk presented by the coronavirus — and the recent spike in infections from the Delta variant — vaccine hesitancy among Republicans is a real concern. And that’s not just my perspective; it’s one that’s shared by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has said the very same.

But the New Day segment above makes abundantly clear why critics say watching Fox News is bad for your health. There are clips of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade, and Will Cain (among others), all undermining the clear evidence that these vaccines are safe and effective in avoiding death from Covid.

Again, 607,771 Americans have died of the coronavirus. More than 99% of the people dying from Covid right now are unvaccinated.

It’s easy to imagine an overlapping Venn diagram of Americans unwilling to get the Covid vaccination and Fox News viewers. And when you watch the montage put together by New Day producers, it’s abundantly clear why.

Berman summed it up by noting, “Millions of Americans are seeing this nonsensical, nonscientific propaganda instead of this,” before running a PSA that warns viewers of the dangers of going unvaccinated.

Watch above via CNN.

