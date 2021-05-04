It’s been a year. A tough year. A year that has tested the spirit and resolve of nearly everyone.

But it’s getting better, and not just because the Covid-19 infection rate is significantly decreasing, or that nearly 150 million Americans have received at least one vaccination shot. From a media perspective, perhaps the best evidence that we are collectively starting to relax about the coronavirus and restrictions that are starting to lift is that we can finally look back and have a laugh.

Take for example how CNN’s New Day neatly memorialized roughly a year of how ZOOM featured in our daily lives, particularly in Congressional hearings, but also, other moments included simply to get a laugh.

This roughly three-minute montage played all the hits—like the lawyer who insisted he was not a cat despite a very feline appearance—but also featured a number of rare groove bloopers that many likely had not seen. Jeff Bezos snacking mid-hearing, the upside-down and disembodied head, and a decent Galaxy Quest reference for the real Gs.

Laughing at past hardships is an important part of healing from past hardships. And given the serious tenor of news coverage from the past nearly year and a half and nearly 600,000 American deaths from Covid-19, it seems something of a miracle that we can look back at our collective resilience and see the comedy that has emerged? Feels pretty good, man.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]