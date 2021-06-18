New bodycam footage of the Capitol insurrection led by Trump supporters was released by the Justice Department, and CNN New Day used the airing of the stunning video to systematically dismiss all of the conspiracy theories surrounding the events of January 6th.

But it was Brianna Keilar’s call-out of Fox News host Tucker Carlson as the “BS ringmaster” that stood out as the headline for a website that covers the intersection of media and politics.

The newly-released footage was used in the case against former Marine and retired NYPD officer Thomas Webster, who was accused of participating in the Capitol attack. CNN describes the nearly minute-long video:

Prosecutors say that the 56-second tape shows Webster, wearing a red coat among a large crowd of pro-Trump rioters, screaming profanities at officers, threateningly wielding a flagpole, and finally rushing at the officers, who engaged in hand-to-hand combat with him and other members of the mob. One of the officers eventually wrestles away the flagpole, but Webster then tackles the cop to the ground. In addition to the new video, photos in charging documents show Webster straddling and grabbing at the officer who was wearing the body camera and was thrown to the ground. He has been charged with seven federal crimes, including assaulting police, unlawfully entering Capitol grounds with a dangerous weapon and civil disorder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After playing the video, which was curiously both shocking and familiar to anyone following the Capitol riots of that day, Keilar and fellow co-anchor John Berman tag-teamed a seven-point dismissal of many right-wing conspiracy theories that seem designed to “whitewash” the events of that day, as Keilar put it.

The conspiracy theories include Rep. Andy Clyde’s specious claim that it was essentially just a tour, that the rioters were not armed, that it was a peaceful protest, that Trump will be reinstated in August, that Antifa was to blame, and/or the events were perpetrated by “fake Trump protestors.”

Carlson has continued to amplify the baseless and specious theory that the events of Jan. 6th were led by “FBI operatives,” though in the past he has also claimed that it wasn’t an insurrection and that he was opposed to a bipartisan commission to look into it.

“Fox’s BS ringmaster Tucker Carlson, this week, breathing air into this false flag conspiracy theory that originated from a right-wing website that has been flagged by social media for being B.S.,” Keilar noted. “This conspiracy theory is based on references to unindicted co-conspirators and several indictments against Capitol rioters. legal analysts like Elie Honig, and anyone who you’ll talk to of any legal merit, have called this legally impossible.”

Just Thursday night, Carlson again promoted the idea that the FBI was somehow responsible for the attack on the Capitol that was first floated by the Revolver News. On Thursday morning, Honig derided Carlson’s citing of the story as absurd and outlandish.

Watch above via CNN.

