CNN’s New Day Roasts Melania Trump for Birtherism, Snubbing Jill Biden, and Historically-Low Approval Rating

Outgoing First Lady Melania Trump took a beating on CNN’s New Day Tuesday morning, as the hosts took turns roasting her for snubbing incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, her low approval ratings, and her promotion of the racist “Birther” conspiracy theory.

Torching Melania was a bit of a theme Tuesday morning. Co-anchor John Berman began by teasing new reporting on “what Melania Trump couldn’t be bothered to do this week,” a reference to the first lady and President Donald Trump shirking tradition by failing to invite the incoming first couple to meet at the White House in advance of the inauguration.

Minutes later, co-anchor Alisyn Camerota marveled at the contrast between the Biden snub and video of the Trumps’ 2017 pre-inauguration visit to the White House, “President Obama extending a hand, and the warm greeting that they greet Melania Trump with.”

“Couple of birthers, they welcomed a couple of birthers! To the White House!” Berman interjected.

And minutes later, Berman wrapped up another segment by noting that “Melania Trump is the only first lady to leave the White House with a net negative approval rating,” then added “So I’m not sure that Jill Biden cares so much about that, although I do think the Bidens do care about ritual.”

In the most recent CNN poll, more Americans — 47 percent — had unfavorable opinions of Mrs. Trump than the 42 percent who viewed her favorably. Former First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House with a 69 percent favorability rating.

