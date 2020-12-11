CNN’s New Day Shares Heartbreaking Letters to Santa: ‘I’m Sorry I’ve Been Bad, But It’s Really Hard Because of Covid’

The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on all of us. But CNN’s New Day, on Friday, offered a grim reminder of how particularly hard it has been on children.

Anchors Alisyn Camerota and John Berman read letters written by kids to Santa Claus — as part of the U.S. Postal Service’s annual Operation: Santa in which volunteers send needy children presents on their wish list. This year’s dispatches to Kris Kringle reveal the difficulty that children are having in coping with the pandemic.

“Dear Santa, this year has been rough because of corona,” 9-year-old Alani wrote. “My mom said she can’t get anything for me for Christmas because she is not getting paid as much. I would appreciate it if she could get something, too, because she takes care of us.'”

Savannah from Massachusetts made a heartbreaking plea to Santa to keep her off the naughty list.

“I’m sorry I’ve been bad,” Savannah wrote. “It’s really hard because of Covid-19 and online school. I’m trying to be good. Hope you understand.'”

And 11-year-old Lily from Maine shared the grief she’s experiencing after the passing of a loved one.

“I have not had a good year,” Lily wrote. “My grandpa died and I could not see him much because of Covid. I miss him and his big hugs. Please help all the kids and families. It is hard because many moms and dads are home and can’t work.'”

If there is one bright spot worth noting here, it’s that Santa will — from a health standpoint — be able to fulfill these requests. That was a concern Lily alluded to in the opening of her letter.

“I hope you are doing good and are safe,” Lily wrote to Santa.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today last month that Santa Claus is immune to Covid-19.

“Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody,” Fauci said.

Instead, Santa Claus will be spreading some badly needed Christmas cheer. Here’s hoping Alani, Savannah, Lily, and every other child impacted by the pandemic get all of their holiday wishes granted.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]