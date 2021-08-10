CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar were rendered silent during a touching New Day interview with a 9-year-old boy and his mother about the special drop-off he got for his first day of school.

Fourth-grader Noah Swanger was escorted to school on Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in honor of his father, Officer Jason Swanger, who died of Covid complications earlier in the summer. Keilar called the tribute “a beautiful thing” as she welcomed Noah and his mother, Christa Swanger, on to New Day to talk about the kindness they’ve received from Jason’s colleagues.

Mrs. Swanger’s voice was wracked with emotion as she spoke about her husband and the support her family has been given since his passing. Berman then asked the Noah about the “impressive wingmen” who joined him for his first day at school, and asked the young man how he felt.

“It was overwhelming and since I had a lot of nerves, it calmed my nerves down,” said Noah. Berman asked him why he was nervous, and Noah explained it as being his first day of school after a long period of online learning.

New Day rolled footage of Noah’s arrival to school, and Berman complimented Noah on the tie he was wearing for the first day.

“I wore a tie to school because I’m the man of the house now,” Noah said.

Noah’s comment briefly struck Berman silent, before the anchor responded, “You look great Noah! And I’m sure your mother feels blessed and lucky to have you there as the man of the house. And you wore the tie well, and I know how proud your father would be that chose to wear the tie.”

