CNN’s New Day Bluntly Notes Covid Cases Are Rising in ‘Trump States,’ NOT Rising in ‘Biden States’

CNN New Day opened Tuesday’s show by putting in stark relief the two very different Americas regarding Covid-19 infections, vaccinations, and the political beliefs that divide a very bifurcated nation.

Roughly 67% of American adults have had at least one vaccination shot, short of the 70% goal set by President Joe Biden. But if one looks at how states voted in the 2020 general election, the numbers look very different. New Day anchor John Berman invited Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten to look at political leanings of those who have opted for vaccinations and those who have not.

The segment opened with clips of Dr. Anthony Fauci noting, “What you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions, be they states, cities or counties, you’re going to see these individual types of blips. It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas.”

CDC Director Dr. Rachelle Walensky noted, “With vaccines available across the country, the suffering and loss we are now seeing is nearly entirely avoidable.” 99.2% of the deaths are coming from unvaccinated people.

“When you look at the map of who’s fully vaccinated, you see the great contrasts across the country,” Enten noted. “We see in the Southern United States that, states like Mississippi, only about 30% of folks are vaccinated at this particular point,” adding, “There are all of these people out there who have just decided for whatever reason that they don’t want to get the vaccine!”

“And a greater percentage of deaths and cases at this point are coming by and large from the parts of the country that are unvaccinated?” Berman asked.

“That’s exactly right,” Enten agreed. “When we look across the country, we see in the Trump states, for example, the states that Donald Trump won, only about 40% of all Americans are fully vaccinated. What we see across those states is—when you take an average across all of them, I believe—an increase in the case rate is 20%, versus the Biden states where you have 53% fully vaccinated. In those states, the rate has stayed the same.”

“The Trump states, less people are vaccinated, case rates are rising,” Enten flatly noted. “In the Biden states, case rates are not rising.”

Watch above via CNN.

