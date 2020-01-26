CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy called out Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for “skew[ing] the news” for President Donald Trump.

Appearing on Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources Sunday, Darcy criticized MacCallum over a segment on her broadcast Wednesday in which she presented a report from correspondent Trace Gallagher on a paternity case involving Hunter Biden — at the expense of coverage of the impeachment trial, which was in progress at that moment. Darcy further called out Baier for, this week, interviewing Peter Schweizer — an author who has pushed largely discredited conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“It’s not just the Fox News opinion hosts who are skewing the news towards Trump,” Darcy said. “It’s also the Fox News anchors. The people that boast about ‘they give it to you straight’ who are also happening to skew the news towards Trump.”

Stelter agreed.

“They’re tilting the playing field in that way,” he said.

“One hundred percent,” Darcy said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]