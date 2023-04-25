CNN’s Oliver Darcy Says Tucker Carlson Owes Him $1,000

CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy says Tucker Carlson “vowed” to Venmo him money if he lost a bet. The irony is over what the bet was about.

“Tucker Carlson once called me, out of the blue, a little more than a year ago to taunt me & say his ‘sources’ indicated I’d be soon fired,” Darcy tweeted Tuesday morning.

“He vowed to Venmo me $1,000 if I still was employed by CNN a year later,” Darcy continued. “I have been unable to collect. I even Venmo requested him and nada!”

Darcy posted a photo of the Venmo request that’s “pending” to “TC.”

The ironic part, of course, is that Darcy has kept his job and it was Carlson who was ultimately fired by Fox News on Monday in a shock announcement.

Tucker Carlson once called me, out of the blue, a little more than a year ago to taunt me & say his “sources” indicated I’d be soon fired. He vowed to Venmo me $1,000 if I still was employed by CNN a year later. I have been unable to collect. I even Venmo requested him and nada! https://t.co/a9fz6okkqu pic.twitter.com/BFe5Aj7Fdy — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 25, 2023

Darcy’s snarky tweet was in response to an earlier post complimentary to Carlson by conservative writer Nate Hochman, who has written for National Review.

“Tucker Carlson once called me, out of the blue, because he had heard through friends that I was going through a rough patch,” Hochman tweeted. “We had never spoken before, but he took 45 minutes out of his night to offer support/advice. It remains one of the most surreal experiences of my life.”

Darcy wasn’t the only media figure to troll Hochman.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wrote, “Was the rough patch when you were caught effusively praising a Nazi incel as a great role model for young men?”

Carlson has been criticized for spewing what many have called racist and sexist views on his former show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Darcy later added a tweet regarding the bet: “(To be clear, I planned on donating this money, probably to an org that monitors hate / extremism. But Carlson’s word is apparently good for nothing.)”

Carlson hasn’t responded to Darcy’s claim.

