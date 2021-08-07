CNN’s Pamela Brown and Cuomo Attorney Rita Glavin Clash Over Gov’s Defense: ‘Everything You Laid Out Yesterday Was Erroneous!’

CNN’s Pamela Brown had a contentious interview on Saturday with Rita Glavin, one of the attorneys representing embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) as he faces sexual harassment allegations.

Glavin spoke during a Zoom call on Friday with other members of Cuomo’s legal team, describing the Attorney General’s report as an “ambush” and criticizing specific claims made within the report.

Brown mentioned to Glavin that she had “talked about two accusers” and said Cuomo would soon address a third, but “there are eight other accusers” listed in the AG’s report. “Are all of them wrong when they say Governor Cuomo sexually harassed them?”

“First of all, not all of them say Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed them,” replied Glavin, noting that there were a total of eleven women named in the report. “And I want to clear up, no one has called all 11 of those women liars. In fact, the governor has conceded and doesn’t dispute some of the conduct that was alleged.”

The eleven women, Glavin continued, had made “qualitatively different” allegations, only “two or three” of which she viewed as serious. “I would find it very difficult to believe that the assembly of the state of New York would impeach Gov. Cuomo for kissing a woman at a wedding that he officiated in front of dozens of people and staffers.”

Brown and Glavin then got into some of the details of Glavin’s comments during the Friday Zoom conference, strongly contesting the allegations by a woman identified as “Executive Assistant 1,” many of which centered around a specific date.

Executive Assistant 1’s accusations, said Glavin, “[do] not match up in any way, shape, or form with what happened on November 16 in documentary evidence and contemporary emails.”

Brown pointed out several times that the accuser had actually said that date was not correct. “The attorney for the accuser says that is actually not true and it actually happened on another date so everything you laid out yesterday was erroneous.”

Glavin continued to criticize the AG’s report, as “not accurate” and having failed to “go through all of the evidence.”

“But let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture here, that you have 11 women who are, according to the report, accusing Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment,” said Brown, pressing Glavin to identify who she was and was not accusing of lying.

Glavin directly denied that Cuomo had groped Executive Assistant 1, and also said that she believed that Lindsey Boylan, one of the accusers who has gone on the record, was lying, pointing out she had quit but then asked to get her job back.

“Just because she may have wanted her job back does not necessarily mean she is lying about the sexual assault allegations that she has come forward to the investigators about,” retorted Brown.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Brown brought Glavin back on the show for additional segments; this post may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com