CNN’s Pamela Brown kicked off her new anchoring gig by interviewing Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), and she ended up putting the freshman congressman under enormous pressure for his stance that the 2020 election was tainted by fraud.

Cawthorn was one of over 147 Republicans who voted against Congress’ certification of the 2020 results, just after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unlawful attempt to overturn the election. This was the predominant subject of Cawthon’s interview with Brown, who pressed him for what evidence did he have to suggest that the election was corrupted.

Cawthorn focused on Wisconsin, claiming that the state legislature was “circumvented” during the election. When Brown asked for “specific examples of election fraud,” the congressman brought up “an appointed official in [Madison] who actually went against the will of the state legislature and created ballot drop boxes, which is basically ballot harvesting that was happening in the parks.”

“But this was all litigated,” Brown countered, noting that Trump’s legal team failed to produce evidence of hard evidence of mass fraud, and saw their claims rejected dozens of times in court. Cawthorn struggled in his response to that, and Brown kept pushing for specific instances of fraud.

“Like I said, that’s not the reason I contested the election,” Cawthorn replied.

“So you wanted to throw out millions of votes without actually seeing any concrete evidence of fraud?” Brown inquired. “That’s what you were doing when you were contesting the election. The intent there was throwing out millions of votes.”

Cawthorn answered that his objections were a matter of principle, so he and Brown continued to spar on whether ballot drop boxes are actually unconstitutional when Trump-appointed judges already threw out that argument. This led to Brown asking Cawthorn what he was basing his claims on if he was trying to throw out legal votes based on a “suspicion” of wrongdoing.

Cawthorn was unable to produce a solid instance of voter fraud to back himself up, which led to Brown asking him if he would scrutinize his home state of North Carolina over the rule changes they put in place before the election.

“I’m actually not aware of the laws that were changed inside of North Carolina,” Cawthorn said. “I believe we had a very safe and very secure election here. There’s no reason to contest that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]