CNN’s Paul Begala: ‘You Can Shoot My Dog, and if I Think You Can Beat Trump, I’m Going to Be For You’

A disclaimer before we begin: No animals will be harmed in the making of this post.

Such a preface is usually not necessary atop one of our write-ups. Here, however, it feels warranted. Because Monday on Cuomo Prime Time, CNN political commentator Paul Begala detailed the price he would be willing to pay to see President Donald Trump voted out of office. And suffice it to say, Begala’s terms were not PETA-friendly.

“I will pay any price, bear any burden, support any friend, oppose any foe, to ensure the defeat of Donald J. Trump. You could be for Medicare for all, or not.

“You can shoot my dog, and if I think you can beat Trump I’m going to be for you.”

Host Chris Cuomo was visibly taken aback by Begala mentioning the prospect of violence against poor Rover. With eyebrows arched, Cuomo replied, “Well that’s, uh, very mainstream of you.”

Watch Begala’s very not mainstream take above, via CNN.

