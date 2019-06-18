CNN’s Phil Mudd knocked a Democratic senator today for comments he made about the withdrawn nomination of Patrick Shanahan for Defense Secretary after revelations about domestic violence in his family and Shanahan’s response to one disturbing incident involving his ex-wife and son.

Jake Tapper showed video of Senator Richard Blumenthal saying he thinks there was a “deliberate concealment” with regard to Shanahan’s background and saying there should be an investigation.

He said this should have been disclosed to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Time out,” Mudd said, before teeing off on Blumenthal:

“We have somebody’s personal life at stake here about an incident that happened years ago with few facts. Before we impugn somebody’s reputation, it would be nice if people on the Hill could say we’ll get a fact or two. Unsurprisingly, we have a Democrat taking a shot at a Republican nominee. I would argue this is nonpartisan. A man had a family issue. Let’s check on it before we go attack him. I don’t think we know what happened yet.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

