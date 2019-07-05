CNN Counterterrorism Analyst Phil Mudd was no fan of President Donald Trumps’s 4th of July speech.

“Well, let’s see. Let me be subtle here. At a professional level, 25 years in national security, I hated it. At a personal level, I hated it more,” he told Brianna Keilar on the Situation Room.

“Let me tell you something, when we are in the midst of July 4th after 9/11, when I was at the CIA, I thought we were celebrating the defense of ideals, the right to live free and fair,” and the rights according to the documents given to us by the Founding Fathers, he emphasized.

“I didn’t realize we were fighting for the chance to pay for guns, for weapons. I did national security. I thought this was about ideals and now we’ve made it about the military. That’s not what the Founding Fathers gave us.”

He angrily ranted about politics now invading every aspect of personal life.

“At a personal level, excuse me, now we have the Super Bowl is invaded by politics, players are kneeling, the Women’s World Cup is invaded by politics, a dispute about whether women go to the White House, we have a stupid dispute about politics about whether Nike puts a flag on a shoe.”

“Can we actually have a day with hamburgers, hotdogs and a few beers, without a politician, please? One day. And now we can’t because now we’ve got politicians saying, let’s celebrate guns and aircrafts and forget about the Founding Fathers, who talked about being cautious with a standing military,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com