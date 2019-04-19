CNN’s Phil Mudd: Since ‘Mueller Says Nobody Broke the Law,’ Putin Will Say ‘Let’s Do It Again’

CNN counterintelligence analyst Phil Mudd said on Friday that Robert Mueller‘s findings and the resulting political fallout will incentivize Vladimir Putin to mess with future American elections.

When Mudd joined Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer for their post-release analysis on the Mueller report, condemning those covering for Donald Trump on the basis that his president’s campaign didn’t deliberately engage in an international collusion conspiracy. Mudd went on from there to say that laws should be tightened so that its explicitly illegal to solicit foreign assistance to help a particular candidate win an election.

When Blitzer noted that the Russians acted against Hillary Clinton shortly after Trump publicly asked them to dig into her classified email scandal, Mudd called it a “covert action” campaign involving the Kremlin and Wikileaks. He said that Mueller’s report proves they succeeded in messing with the election and spreading national political discord.

“The covert action was incredibly successful, so when I look at what the report says about the Russians responding in five hours and the Russians being aggressive, I look at this and say from a covert action perspective, ‘I would have done the same thing. Incredible success.’ Now Mueller says nobody broke The law, so if I’m Putin, I’m saying, ‘let’s do it again.'”

Watch above, via CNN.

— —

