CNN’s Phil Mudd: ‘We Should Have Unilateral US Intelligence’ on Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

CNN analyst Phil Mudd questioned why President Donald Trump said he was holding off on blaming a culprit for an attack on a Saudi oil facilities, saying we should have intelligence.

“I don’t think he was premature in blaming Iran. But look, we should have intelligence. I don’t agree with the president in suggesting that we look to Saudi Arabia to tell us what the intelligence is, but we should have unilateral intelligence,” Mudd said.

Mudd was speaking with CNN anchor Ana Cabrera and military analyst John Kirby Sunday evening about Trump saying the U.S. is “locked and loaded,” but waiting to hear from Saudi Arabia on an attack on a large oil production facility in the country.

Cabrera noted the president and his administration have suggested or outright stated Iran is behind the attack, which was claimed by the Houthis in Yemen.

“Certainly, anything the Houthis have done in terms of attacking Saudi Arabia has been done in the past with Iranian support, if not outright Iranian provision of weapons and missiles to the Houthi rebels. They have not done anything unilaterally on their own of any significance,” Kirby said.

“I have no problem believing Iran was behind this in some way. The question is, what way, and more critically, what’s the next step,” he continued.

Watch above, via CNN.

