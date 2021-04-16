CNN’s Poppy Harlow Breaks Down Reading Colleague Rene Marsh’s Heartbreaking Letter to Her 2-Year-Old Son, Who Died of Cancer

CNN’s Poppy Harlow broke down while reading a heartbreaking letter from her colleague Rene Marsh to her 2-year-old son Blake, who passed away from cancer on Wednesday.

“We want to end this show on something very personal and take this moment to remember a very special member of the CNN family. Our colleague, our beloved colleague, Rene marsh’s 2-year-old son Blake passed away Wednesday after battling cancer,” Harlow said. “In a touching message to her son — and we’re going to read you the whole thing because we think it really matters.”

Fighting back tears, Harlow went on to read Marsh’s letter to her son, which March also posted on Instagram, alongside several pictures of Blake:

“To my dear sweet Blake aka ‘Blakey,'” an emotional Harlow began. “In your 25 months on earth, you taught me how much strength I had stored up in reserve that I didn’t know I had.”

CNN’s John Berman then continued to read the letter, adding, “You taught me endurance. You taught me a depth of love I have never experienced. You inspired me to keep going when I wanted to give up. You helped me prioritize what is truly important in this life. I am forever changed because of you, my son.”

The two anchors proceeded to take turns reading Marsh’s moving words to her son — with Harlow audibly emotional throughout.

Read the remainder of the touching, heartbreaking letter below:

I feel blessed and honored to have been your mom. I wish we had more time together but I’m grateful for the time we had. In just two years you mastered the ability to bring laughter and happiness into whatever room you were in. Your party tricks included telling me “no,” no matter what question I asked, hugging and kissing on demand and your dance moves were top notch. The good times we shared are forever in my heart. You loved being outside. You loved cruising the neighborhood in your drop top electric car, with the music on as you tried so hard to snap your fingers. You loved humming classical music. Your favorite was Mozart’s Serenade no. 13. I didn’t just lose you Blakey, I lost all the dreams and hopes that a mom has for a son. I lost my motherhood and I’m mourning it all. I am dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer for the rest of my life. I will do it not just to spare other parents from this unbearable pain but I will do it to forever honor you, Blake. Your life was not in vain my sweet angel. Mommy loves you and I look forward to holding and kissing you when we meet again.

“Our thoughts, our love are with Rene and her family,” Berman added. “Please hug your children tonight. Please help in the battle of pediatric cancer.”

