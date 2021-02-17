CNN’s Poppy Harlow Fawns Over Biden’s ‘Humility’ at Town Hall: ‘What a Breath of Fresh Air’

Poppy Harlow was awestruck by the “humility” President Joe Biden displayed during his appearance on CNN’s Tuesday night town hall event.

The CNN anchor, on Wednesday, spoke to former Obama campaign adviser Jim Messina, about Tuesday’s forum with the president. In an exchange that was nothing short of fawning, the two noted the humble manner with which the president conducted himself through the event. Harlow was particularly astonished — calling Biden’s demeanor “a breath of fresh air” when compared to the self-praising style of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

“Can you just weigh on the humility?” Harlow said. “When he talked at the end of the town hall about ‘I wake up in the White House and ask Jill, where are we? And I’m uncomfortable with them putting on my suit jacket on and having all this help.’ What a breath of fresh air!”

Messina was similarly impressed, saying “I teared up at that.”

“That’s Scranton Joe,” he said. “That’s the kid who watched his dad go to work every day and struggle and then one day he got to grow up and be the President of the United States of America. And it really is an amazing moment.”

Watch above, via CNN.

