CNN’s S.E. Cupp and David Urban Get Heated Over Trump Raid: ‘You Don’t Need to Be Condescending’

CNN’s S.E. Cupp and David Urban got into a heated debate over Monday’s FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Little is known about the circumstances of the raid. According to the New York Times, the search concerned classified documents that Trump took from the White House after he left office.

During Wednesday’s CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, Blackwell asked Urban, who was an adviser on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns and served in the Trump administration, why potential 2024 GOP presidential contenders like former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have blasted the raid.

Urban replied that there was the outrage because of what those critics saw as overreach by the Department of Justice.

“I think Republicans writ large care a great deal about overreach from the Department of Justice and from the federal government writ large, right?” he said. “I think that small government, you know, Republicans, small government Republicans find this repugnant and repulsive, in the history of the republic nothing like this has occurred, and so I disagree with her.”

Urban went on to say that the raid “has made Donald Trump a sympathetic character, which is very hard to do.” He said that the raid helped Trump ahead of an expected 2024 run.

Cupp dismissed Urban’s analysis.

“I think this a Trumpworld talking point that all across the country people are very concerned about the overreach and losing confidence in the FBI and the Justice Department now, that is true amongst — in MAGA world, but I think most people across the country think if you didn’t…,” she said, interrupted by Urban, who said, “No, no, no. S.E., come out of the bubble. Come out of the bubble, S.E.”

“Let me finish,” said S.E.

“If you didn’t leave the White House with classified documents you don’t have to worry that the FBI is coming to raid your home office. I think most people think holding even the president accountable is good. That’s a good thing. That’s a sign of a healthy — of a healthy Justice Department and a healthy FBI.”

Cupp called the pro-Trump notion that “the FBI is corrupt and the justice department is coming for average Americans” is “preposterous.” She said it’s not a majority opinion.

“I’m not going that far, S.E.,” replied Urban. “What I’m simply saying is that a wide swath of Americans are very concerned about a historical precedent.”

“I don’t think that’s true,” interjected Cupp.

“This is a Presidential Records Act violation,” said Urban. “This is not criminal.” The Presidential Records Act requires presidents to preserve all official documents for the National Archives.

“He set the historical precedent,” said Cupp.

“Are you kidding me, S.E.,” asked Urban. “Are you kidding me?”

Urban rhetorically asked if the FBI “kicked down” former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s doors, which they did not. This is in reference to the controversy surrounding Clinton’s alleged mishandling of classified information and using a private email when she was the nation’s top diplomat. Clinton was cleared of any wrongdoing.

“You have top secret information, top secret information on Hillary Clinton’s computer, okay?” said Urban. “I’m not sure if you’re familiar with how a [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] works, S.E.”

“You don’t need to be condescending, David,” said Cupp. “I know what you know, trust me.”

Urban reiterated that “Republicans writ large are concerned.”

“You said a wide swath of Americans,” Cupp correctly said.

“I said Republicans, S.E.,” said Urban. “Republicans.”

Cupp remarked that Clinton’s emails, Trump’s alleged mishandling of documents, the Secret Service allegedly deleting text messages that surrounded the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol are altogether “bad.” She went on to say that Trump and Clinton deserve “the same level of scrutiny.”

Watch above, via CNN.

