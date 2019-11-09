CNN host S.E. Cupp seemed at wits’ end with the news that a number of high-profile Democrats like Michael Bloomberg are considering a late break into the Democratic primary.

“Have you guys lost your minds?!” Cupp exclaimed, addressing the potential candidates on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday.

She was reacting to the news that Bloomberg was laying the groundwork for a potential late-breaking run in the Democratic primary because he doesn’t think the current field cuts it.

“Well sorry, Democrats who have been running for two years, visiting all 99 Iowa counties, eating fried butter at state fairs, sending poorly-paid staffers to burrow down in New Hampshire and South Carolina and everywhere in between. Sorry Democrats debating, fundraising and answering reporter and video questions and Twitter questions and release plan after plan and explains over and over how you fix health care, sorry you guys just haven’t performed up to Michael Bloomberg’s standards,” Cupp said sarcastically.

Cupp went on to say Bloomberg is a terrible candidate because he has no constituency and no framework for a run, before going on to name all the other Democrats who’ve floated running like Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Eric Holder.

“I just — I have one question,” Cupp said. “Have you guys lost your minds? Iowa is less than three months away. Democrats have spent the last year introducing us to their candidates–all 200 of them! And the field is finally consolidating behind a handful of candidates–Qualified candidates with voter bases. That anyone would think getting in now would help Democrats instead of hurting them blows my mind.”

“Except Oprah. Oprah could still get in,” she added.

