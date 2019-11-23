CNN’s S.E. Cupp Blasts GOP Defenses of Trump in Impeachment: ‘Facts Are Now Undisputed’

CNN host S.E. Cupp blasted Republicans who have continued to argue that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong with Ukraine, saying “the facts are now undisputed.”

Cupp made her argument in her open of Saturday’s edition of S.E. Cupp Unfiltered following a week that saw impeachment testimony from multiple Trump administration officials about Trump and his allies’ pressure campaign in Ukraine to dig up political dirt.

“This is it, folks,” she said. “Democrats and their multiple witnesses, even the two Republican witnesses, corroborated the basic facts day in and day out. Those facts used to be in dispute before the whistleblowers and the transcripts and the witnesses. Republicans disputed the facts. And the facts came out. All Republicans could do was discredit the witnesses, distract, deflect. The facts are now undisputed.”

“What’s left is whether what Trump did is impeachable and that is in dispute,” she added, noting that Republican Rep. Will Hurd criticized Trump’s conduct but argued he did not see any impeachable conduct.

“I said whether you ultimately decide Trump impeached or not is a fair question,” Cupp told her audience. “But the time to stop arguing the facts–what he did, why he did it–that’s over. We know. It’s clear. He pushed a foreign government to investigate his political rival, he used the office of the president and U.S. foreign policy to get what he wanted. If you think that’s okay, that’s something that the next president and the next president and the next president should do with impunity, well, that’s your prerogative.”

Watch above, via CNN.

