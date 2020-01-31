S.E. Cupp joined Anderson Cooper‘s primetime CNN show to blast GOP senators for voting against witnesses while nailing the Republican party for being led “by the nose around the Constitution” by President Donald Trump.

The segment began with Cupp speaking to the “political price” that Republicans could be hit with from taking votes to not hear from witnesses in the Senate on the two articles of impeachment against the president.

“Well, look, you know, if you believe that impeachment is a political act fundamentally, then there was always going to be a political price to pay. Who was going to pay the bill for this? And I think there’s a short-term bill, and we’ll have to see if Trump ends up paying the price for this right now or Democrats do, then there’s a medium-term bill that comes in 2020 when we have to see if this affects the election. But the long-term bill, who pays that?” Cupp stated.

Cupp then continued by issuing a warning that history will remember the moment where GOP senators voted against hearing from witnesses.

“That’s real clear. Because the attention span and memory of history is a lot longer than Donald Trump’s. And history will remember this moment correctly. And the correct memory of this is that Republicans, the Republican Party of Trump, let this president lead them by the nose around the Constitution, just so they could keep their jobs instead of doing their jobs,” Cupp continued.

Cupp then concluded with equal parts gusto and grievance with the GOP stated, “So that he could keep his job, instead of them doing their jobs. History will not be unclear about what happened today, despite whatever immediate gratification Republicans believe they’re getting by defending a corrupt president, who, by their own accounts, has abused his power.”

Watch above, via CNN.

