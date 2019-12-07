CNN’s S.E. Cupp Cautions All Parties on Impeachment: ‘How Does History Remember This Moment?’

CNN host S.E. Cupp returned to the airwaves following the holiday, where she had much to say about Nancy Pelosi directing the drafting of articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

“Whether you believe Democrats were right in principle, that doesn’t mean this will pay off politically. Since the first mention of an impeach unity inquiry I have asked democratic lawmakers whether pursuing this will still be worth it even if it results in touch getting re-elected and Democrats losing seats. They all say yes. We won’t know if that’s really true until November. Those, my friends are the stakes,” Cupp said on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday.

“In the short term how will public support for and against impeachment play out? In the medium term, who benefits? In the long term, how does history remember this moment?” Cupp asked, raising three hypotheticals about support as the House Judiciary Committee plans to continue its impeachment hearings on Monday.

Citing Joe Klein, Cupp also noted that Republicans are being increasing backed into a corner themselves.

“Republicans are racing toward a dead-end of their own. Their tribe is dwindling, which may be why they fight so desperately,” she said, reading a column from Klein in The Washington Post.

“The Democrats play chess while the Republicans stage a UFC cage match, and right now the lawyers are losing,” Cupp continued reading.

Watch above, via CNN.

