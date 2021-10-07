CNN’s S.E. Cupp Says Biden’s Not Doing Enough to Address Threat from Trump: Feels ‘Like We’re Fiddling While America Burns’

CNN’s S.E. Cupp said Thursday that President Joe Biden isn’t doing enough to address the issue of politically “neutralizing Donald Trump” before 2024.

Cupp recalled how months ago Biden called out Republicans pushing new election laws and framing it as a significant test of democracy. However, she added, “in the months since, Biden and Congress have managed to do little about this pressing issue, despite the stakes being incredibly high.”

She brought up the two pieces of voting rights legislation being pushed by Democrats, while Republicans have “passed dozens of restrictive new voting laws” in multiple states.

Cupp argued that Biden is “ceding the most important issue to the GOP” and that issue is “neutralizing Donald Trump” as a threat to democracy before the next election.

“The future of our democratic republic hangs in the balance and is quite literally determined by how much power Trump is allowed to grab again,” she said.

If more GOP-led states keep pushing election lies, she warned, “suddenly laws are meaningless and so is the Constitution.”

Invoking the stunning new Senate report about Trump administration efforts to overturn the election, Cupp said, “This is the threat to our future. It is immediate. It isn’t going away unless we decide to neutralize it. That means investigating and prosecuting Trump and his Justice Department.”

Meanwhile, she added, Biden and Democrats “seem to have blinders on.”

Cupp concluded by saying, “What they are planning is ominous… So wake up, everybody. Feels a little like we’re fiddling while America burns.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

