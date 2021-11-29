CNN’s S.E. Cupp Slams Fox & Friends for ‘Evil’ Claim Democrats Are Making Up Covid Variants to Win Elections

CNN political commentator S.E. Cupp went after Fox & Friends for pushing the idea that new variations of the coronavirus are merely a political device Democrats concoct to improve their odds of winning elections.

Cupp was on New Day for a conversation about how conservatives are reacting to the emerging Omicron variant of Covid, which has already sparked international concerns. John Berman framed the conversation by noting that Fox & Friends dismissively spoke about Omicron on Saturday during a segment where they laughingly suggested that Democrats will keep fear-mongering over Covid variants in order to hold onto power.

Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) has already endorsed this line of thinking, writing off Omicron as a “midterm election variant” Democrats will use to supposedly “CHEAT.”

Here comes the MEV – the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election – but we’re not going to let them! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 27, 2021

Reacting to all of this, Cupp reprimanded the hosts of Fox & Friends for using their platform to suggest that Democrats will roll out a new Covid strain “every October” for an advantage around election season.

It sounds bonkers. And yet, all three of them kind of in unison, just very cavalierly joking that this is probably a political invention. It is irresponsible, but that’s the floor. That’s evil. That is evil to get up and tell your viewers ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s probably just made up and so don’t believe any of the other science. Don’t believe about vaccines or boosters or anything else because it’s probably just Democrats.’ I don’t know another word for that.

John Avlon was also part of the conversation, and he agreed that the notion is “beyond cynical” and the people who are running with it are “playing to the cheap seats” in politics. Berman also found it “absurd” for anyone to think Democrats believe being concerned about new variants will politically help them.

The discussion went on as Cupp determined that the strategy for modern conservatives is to keep people aggrieved and ginned up on emotion. She and Avlon also agreed that President Joe Biden needs to call out Fox News for this and level with the American people about whether Omicron is an actual concern.

Watch above, via CNN.

