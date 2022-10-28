CNN’s S.E. Cupp Tempers Down Worries Over Trump Coming Back to Twitter, Calls Potential Return ‘False Victory’ for ‘MAGA Movement’

Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter has many sweating that folks like Donald Trump could find their way back onto the platform soon. CNN’s S.E. Cupp argued, however, that a Trump return to Twitter likely isn’t as significant as some are making it out to be.

On Friday, Cupp responded to worries about the potential impact of Trump being back on Twitter days before the midterm elections. The former president regularly posts to his own social media app Truth Social ever since he was booted from Twitter, where his posts became a constant in many people’s feeds.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Cupp said. “He hasn’t needed Twitter to platform his ideas and to get folks to a rally for him and to maintain a stronghold over the GOP.”

Trump actually returning to his former favorite platform would likely act more as a “false victory for him and the MAGA movement” or a “sort of hooray moment” for the former president and Musk than an event with actual impact.

“Twitter, I think, certainly reaches more bots and more fringe elements, I guess. But [Trump] hasn’t really needed it,” Cupp said.

Trump celebrated Musk’s ownership of Twitter through Truth Social, though he did not suggest he is returning to the platform. The former president instead insisted his own platform is getting “bigger numbers” than Twitter and “all other platforms.”

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!” he posted.

Watch above via CNN

