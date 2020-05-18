CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Monday that President Donald Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine after he announced he was in comments to reporters.

“He shouldn’t be taking it. His own FDA has said this is still something under investigation, it should not be taken outside of a clinical trial, only hospitalized patients should be getting it,” Gupta told Wolf Blitzer.

He brought up the risks of taking it, noted there’s a trial underway, and said, “This is one of those things that I think is going to cause a lot of confusion in people.”

“I hope, given that he has a history of heart disease, that he is being monitored in some way so he doesn’t develop a problem. I’m not suggesting that he would, as a prophylaxis drug, but he oiously has to be careful,” Gupta added.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said. “There is no evidence that tells us that taking hydroxychloroquine is either safe or effective for preventing Covid-19 infection. As leaders, it’s essential that we lead by example. It’s true for public officials in particular when the spotlight is on them. And this risks sending the wrong message to people and that could come at a serious cost to their health.”

Gupta also pointed out that he’s heard from pharmacies around the country that there’s a “real problem” of them not having enough to provide to patients taking the drug for issues like lupus.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]