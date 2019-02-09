CNN’s Smerconish: Has Elizabeth Warren ‘Already Fatally Misstepped’ Before Her Official 2020 Announcement?

Senator Elizabeth Warren is officially announcing her 2020 presidential bid today, but CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked this morning if she’s already “fatally misstepped.”

This week news broke that Warren identified herself as American Indian on her registration card for the State Bar of Texas. She apologized again this week.

Smerconish said the problem for Warren isn’t her actions, “but with her explanation.”

He spoke with Washington Post reporter Annie Linskey, who wrote an in-depth piece on this issue a few months ago. She told Smerconish there’s “no new evidence to come to light to suggest that she gained by calling herself a Native American.”

The release of the document this week, she added, “is bringing this conversation back to a topic that she definitely does not want to be talking about.”

