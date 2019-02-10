CNN’s State of the Union Blows Up Over Northam and Racism: ‘This is Not About President Donald Trump!’

A debate over the controversies engulfing Virginia’s leadership got contentious on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, after a guest brought up President Donald Trump.

The discussion centered on Gov. Ralph Northam‘s blackface scandal, but also touched on Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring‘s blackface admission and the two sexual assault allegations against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

As the panel condemned Northam’s attempts to make amends and remain in office, former Democratic Rep. Nanette Barragán said Trump “has been one of the most divisive presidents, and frankly, racist himself.”

“We can’t forget about the person who is dividing us,” Barragán continued. “And who himself is injecting this into the country.”

“I cannot,” interjected CNN commentator Nina Turner. “I just can’t.”

“This is not about President Donald Trump! This is about racism in the United States of America. Congresswoman I hear you, but on this we’re not blaming President Trump.”

“He has divided this country,” Barragán countered.

“No,” said Turner. “I am not going to continue to let politicians use this man as the excuse to deal with racism in this country. It’s been going on for far too long in the United States of America.”

“Yes, President Donald Trump is a racist there’s no doubt about it,” she continued. “But as we have seen, Democrats delve in racism as well. We’ve got to stop making about who’s a Republican, who’s a Democrat. I want to know who is a humanitarian.”

“These three men,” Turner said, of Northam, Herring, and Fairfax, “they have nothing to do with President Trump.”

“This is about racism in the DNA of this country,” Turner added. “We are traumatized, Jake, and we are sick of it.”

