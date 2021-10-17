CNN’s Stelter Bashes Katie Couric for Editing RBG Interview to Omit Her Criticism of Anthem Protesters: Adds to Decline in Media Trust

CNN’s Brian Stelter and the Washington Post’s Robert Costa reprimanded Katie Couric for her admission that she covered up controversial comments from the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

During a conversation on Sunday for Reliable Sources, Stelter and Costa focused on Couric’s upcoming memoir, Going There. The book has drawn a great deal of attention over an excerpt in which Couric revealed she moved to “protect” Ginsburg by not publishing left-leaning justice’s negative opinion for people who kneel for the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Stelter broke down Couric’s handling of the situation and determined that “she omitted a key part of the interview with a Supreme Court justice.” Asked for his opinion, Costa said it reminded him about how the Post tried to publish transcripts of their interviews during the Donald Trump presidency in order to provide as much information and context as possible to back up their reporting.

“When you’re dealing with people in power at the highest positions, whether it’s a president or a member of the Supreme Court, readers, citizens deserve to have as much information as possible,” Costa said. “Couric, as a reporter or journalist, can decide how she edits a package together, but when it’s done in a way and important as a Supreme Court justice, people deserve to know what was said.”

Stelter followed up by saying Couric’s decision “contributes to a decline in trust in media.”

“When she admits years later she basically covered something up — even if she says I don’t know if I did the right thing and I’m wrestling with it and trying to be transparent now — it contributes to a lack of trust in media,” Stelter said. He acknowledged that Couric made her decision after a Supreme Court press aide asked her to not run that part of the interview, but “that’s more reason to run it, more reason to think its newsworthy.”

Watch above, via CNN.

