Tuesday night’s presidential debate was such a, well, shit show, that the Commission on Presidential Debates had to put out a statenent Wednesday afternoon saying, “Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly. The Commission… intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter reacted by talking about what possible changes they could do and whether Donald Trump would even agree.

Stelter first told Brianna Keilar one of the issues was how moderator Chris Wallace “didn’t show he was in command in the first few minutes, then spent the rest of the time trying to catch up.”

One thing he said they could do is cut candidates’ microphones if they don’t stop talking over each other. But as he noted, candidates would have to agree to is. “Will the commission try to cut the mics of the candidates in the future, and if so, will President Trump be willing to show up for a debate where his mic will be cut off?”

Keilar said, “Because that would not work in his favor, obviously.”

“I’m not sure what else this commission can do,” Stelter acknowledged. “Keep in mind the next debate is a town hall format, so it will be a little bit different. Maybe it’ll be harder for Trump to run roughshod over the moderator when there are Americans in the audience asking questions. This commission has never had this structural problem before. Trump is the reason they’re having to revisit the rules in the middle of the debate season. That is a wild situation.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]