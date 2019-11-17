CNN’s Brian Stelter warned against conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump’s health while saying the White House’s credibility is so damaged that it’s hard to believe them about anything anymore.

Stelter used a portion of Reliable Sources to talk about how Trump travelled to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center on Saturday, which came as a surprise to reporters and the hospital staff. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gushed about Trump’s health during an interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro last night, and Trump tweeted that he used part of the trip to get a head start on his annual physical examination.

Visited a great family of a young man under major surgery at the amazing Walter Reed Medical Center. Those are truly some of the best doctors anywhere in the world. Also began phase one of my yearly physical. Everything very good (great!). Will complete next year. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

“It is times like these when the White House really needs to have credibility,” Stelter reacted. “Times like these when the president suddenly turns up at Walter Reed Hospital, sparking concerns about his health and rumors about what’s really going on.”

Stelter went on to say the White House might be telling the truth about Trump’s visit, “hopefully that is the case.”

“But,” Stelter added, “the White House squandered much of its credibility at the very beginning of Trump’s tenure and hasn’t regained it by any stretch, so we can’t cover these stories like its business as usual.”

Stelter went on to explain the reasons why “it’s irresponsible to take Trump at his word” since the White House “gives us reasons to distrust [it] every day.” As Stelter lamented the Trump administration’s “culture of dishonesty,” he eventually turned the conversation to his panel, but emphatically warned “I definitely do not want to speculate.”

“I know there’s ridiculous conspiracy theories on Twitter that are a bunch of bull,” he said. “We got to hope everything is fine, and maybe everything is fine, but the White House makes it hard to trust. That’s the problem, I think.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]