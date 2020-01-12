CNN’s Brian Stelter regularly criticizes Donald Trump for his hostility toward the press, but on Sunday, he gave the president a measure of credit for saying Iran should let journalists move freely in the country.

The president followed-up his Farsi-language statement of support to Iran’s anti-government protesters, telling the country’s leaders “DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!”

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Stelter acknowledged Trump’s tweet at the start of Reliable Sources, saying “President Trump supporting press freedom,” before adding the caveat “not in the United States but in Iran.”

Stelter went on by analyzing the ongoing situation in Iran, noting that the Iranian media – usually tightly controlled by the state – is scrutinizing their government’s leaders. This led stone Stelter saying Trump “is right” about Iran’s oppressive policy toward the press.

“The president clearly hearing the voices of the protesters there,” Stelter summed up.

UPDATE – 11:50 a.m. ET: The president re-upped his tweet in Farsi again.

خطاب به رهبران ايران: معترضان خود را نكشيد. هزاران تن تاكنون به دست شما كشته يا زنداني شده اند، و جهان نظاره گر است. مهمتر از ان، ايالات متحده نظاره گر است. اينترنت را دوباره وصل كنيد و به خبرنگاران اجازه دهيد ازادانه حركت كنند! كشتار مردم بزرگ ايران را متوقف كنيد! https://t.co/rzpx3Nfn03 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

