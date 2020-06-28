CNN’s Brian Stelter had a brief but visible flash of anger on Sunday during a panel conversation on why is wearing a face mask still politically controversial in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Reliable Sources, Stelter and Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik talked about the conservative media’s continued attempts to downplay fears of the coronavirus. As Zurawik noted that the U.S. has seen Covid-19 spikes nationwide recently, he connected this to how Trump’s allies have defended the president over his reluctance to wear a mask or comply with health guidelines.

“The truth is: wear a mask and you will be safer,” said Zurawik. “But we have President Trump, of course, in his vanity, not wearing a mask and his inability to say he was wrong, and then the right-wing media echoes that. And we see the result.”

As Stelter remarked that mask-wearing was a story back in April, he eventually exclaimed “I can’t believe it’s June and we’re talking about masks!” He continued by panning Fox News’ Sean Hannity for using only three minutes of his latest Trump town hall in order to grill the president on the pandemic.

Watch above, via CNN.

