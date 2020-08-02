CNN’s Brian Stelter tore into Donald Trump’s suggestion to delay the 2020 election by accusing the president of dragging America into the political equivalent of a “looming car crash.”

At the top of his Sunday Reliable Sources show, Stelter wasted no time delving into vivid imagery.

Picture all of us Americans in a car together. President Trump is the driver, and he is trying to drive us off the road. He is trying to crash the car. In this analogy, the car is our democracy. It is old. It’s got a lot of miles on it, but it’s still running, strong. It’s been well maintained. It stays humming along. It stays on the road through voting, through elections. But the driver, ever since 2016…I don’t know. Either he wants to go off-roading, or he wants the car all to himself, or he doesn’t know where he’s going. Something’s going on with the driver. He’s trying to crash the car, but all of us are along for the ride. The president’s rhetoric about the coming election is the equivalent of trying to crash a car.

Stelter went on by saying Trump’s proposal was born from the president’s need to soothe his own ego at the expense of faith in the democratic process, “and his media pals are helping him do it.” He also predicted that Trump will keep pushing his evidence-free claims about voter fraud to sow doubt about the election’s legitimacy.

“That is the car crash, and the president is behind the wheel,” Stelter said. He concluded by predicting Trump will follow this course of action all the way until the election.

Trump’s suggestion to delay the election caused an instant firestorm among political watchers, but hours later, he claimed it was a ploy to get people to look at his mail-in voting claims (which he still has not provided evidence to support).

Watch above, via CNN.

